Mr. Roy C. Moore, 80, of Petersville, died Oct. 21, 2021 at Frederick Health Hospital.
He was the husband of Nancy Clem Moore, and died just shy of their 60th wedding anniversary.
Mr. Moore was involved in the masonry business for more than 40 years. He also retired from Urbana Middle School.
He was a 1959 graduate of Frederick High School.
During the spring and summers, you would find him at the Brunswick Little League field. In addition to being president for many years, he also umpired and assisted wherever needed.
He and his family also enjoyed weekends at their home at River Bend Campground.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Michael and wife Casey; and three grandchildren, Ryan Moore, Mayson Moore and Mischa Slattery.
He also spent many hours with his black lab, Hunter.
The family wanted to express gratitude to Dr. Ryan McFague and FHH technician Cleopatra for their compassion the night Mr. Moore was admitted to the emergency department.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 11 at the Petersville Farmers Woods, 3816 Petersville Road.