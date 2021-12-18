Roy C. Romsburg Jr., 74, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away on the evening of Dec. 15, 2021, at home and surrounded by his family. Born in Frederick on Nov. 12, 1947, to Betty and Roy C. Romsburg Sr., both of whom preceded him in death, Roy is survived by his beautiful wife of 53 years, Gayle M. Romsburg.
In addition, he is survived by his two children, Roy Jeff Romsburg and wife Michele Romsburg, and Sarah Pigula and husband Chris Pigula; grandchildren, Hanah Romsburg, Aileen Romsburg and R. Andrew Romsburg; his sister, Gay Rohrer; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Roy was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force and a successful owner of several businesses. He was dedicated to his family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church, 703 W. Patrick St., Frederick, MD 21701, Monday Dec. 20, 2021, at 11 am. Graveside services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Roy’s name to Frederick Health Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701, or the American Cancer Society, American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
