Roy “Kevin” Frye went to his eternal home on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Kevin was born on April 14, 1961, in Charlestown, West Virginia.
He was predeceased by his parents, Roy Frye Jr. and Doris Lorraine Kroshour; a brother, David Wayne Frye; and two sisters, Pamela Frye and Brenda Owens. Kevin was also predeceased by a longtime friend and mentor, Jerry Woods.
Kevin is survived by his son, Kevin Frye Jr., who resides in Cottonwood, Alabama. Kevin is also survived by two brothers, Michael Frye and George Frye; as well as a sister, Lisa Dixon.
Kevin is also survived by many nieces and nephews who will greatly miss him.
Kevin was a huge fan of the Baltimore Orioles and his beloved Washington Redskins. Kevin enjoyed NASCAR, especially driver Dale Jarrett. He also enjoyed booing Jeff Gordon.
Kevin worked for many years, building fences, and most recently, he loved being a cab driver. Kevin considered his riders to be family and made sure they got where they needed to be.
Kevin enjoyed playing games, particularly Family Feud, and making friends on Facebook.
Kevin was a loyal friend and loved his family. He rarely met a stranger. Kevin had a keen sense of humor and a big heart.
The family will receive friends at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, Maryland, from 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m.
In Kevin’s honor, the family invites everyone to wear your favorite Washington Redskins or Baltimore Orioles attire.