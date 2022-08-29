Roy Frye

Roy “Kevin” Frye went to his eternal home on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Kevin was born on April 14, 1961, in Charlestown, West Virginia.

He was predeceased by his parents, Roy Frye Jr. and Doris Lorraine Kroshour; a brother, David Wayne Frye; and two sisters, Pamela Frye and Brenda Owens. Kevin was also predeceased by a longtime friend and mentor, Jerry Woods.