Roy Lee Larmore, 59, a native of Wheaton, Maryland, Mount Airy, Maryland, and Hagerstown, Maryland, passed from this life peacefully at his home on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020.
Born on Jan. 26, 1961, he was the son of the late John Edward Larmore and Rosie Ann (Boswell) Larmore of Wheaton, Maryland.
He was the loving husband of Sarah M. Larmore, his wife of 23 years.
Roy was a diehard Redskins fan, retired motorcycle rider, deer hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed the game of horseshoes. Roy was a kind, humble man who enjoyed his family and pets.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his siblings, Eddie Larmore, Linda Larmore and Tracy Castle; daughters, Beverly Simpson and husband, Scott, and Kristle Himes and husband, Charlie. He was the grandfather, aka “Pop-Pop,” of Charlie Himes IV, Jayce Himes, Jocelyn Simpson and Felicity Simpson.
The family will receive friends from 3-5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Stauffer Funeral Homes, 8 E. Ridgeville Blvd. in Mount Airy, Maryland.
A celebration of Roy’s life will follow at 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be private.
Maryland COVID-19 restrictions allow for only 10 people at a time. Social distancing and mask wearing is required.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.