Royce Vetter

Mrs. Royce Marie Vetter, 75, of Frederick died Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 at Edenton Retirement Community. She was the wife ofCol.David A. Vetter.
Born Oct. 14, 1945 in Illinois, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Doris Parks.
Royce will be missed for her unique personality, she loved to talk to anyone. She was a career educator and had a deep love for education.
In addition to her husband, Royce is survived by her daughter, Amanda Jedlowski and husband Wayne, son, Aaron Vetter and wife Karen, grandchildren, Jacob Jedlowski, Noah Jedlowski, Jordyn Vetter and Gavin Vetter.
Inurnment will be at a later date at the Naval Academy Cemetery, Annapolis, MD.
Online condolences, stories or photos may be shared to the children’s email addressesjedvet@msn.com,aaronvetter@ymail.comor atwww.keeneybasford.com..