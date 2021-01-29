Ruby Lee Grubbs, 96, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at Homewood of Frederick, Maryland.
She was the wife of the late Peter Koses Jr. and the late George E. Grubbs.
Born Jan. 26, 1925, in Fayetteville, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Neil C. and Mattie M. (Aires) McPhaul and was one of seven children.
After retiring as a budget analyst at NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, she and Pete moved to Daytona Beach, Florida. As a widow, she later returned to Maryland to be close to her daughters.
She is survived by her three daughters, Petie Stup (Bob), of Myersville, Maryland, Cathie Pappert of Richmond, Virginia, and Trish Horwath (John), of Myersville, Maryland; four grandsons, Robb Stup, Mike Stup (Cathy), Richard Pappert III (Shannon) and Randy Pappert (Manuela); eight great-grandchildren, Tripp, Nellie, Nicholas and Emily Stup and Pierce, Sofie, Luca and Matteo Pappert; and one sister, Alma, of Albuquerque, New Mexico.
She was preceded in death by one son-in-law, Richard Pappert Jr.
She will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery, and a celebration of her life will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be made in memory of Ruby Grubbs to St. Jude’s Children Hospital, www.stjude.org.
Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, Maryland, and online condolences may be offered at, www.jldavisfh.com.