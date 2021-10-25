Ruby Lidie Trout of Myrtle Beach, SC Formerly of Thurmont, passed from this life on Friday, October 22, 2021. She was the wife of the late Nevin Trout.
Born on August 31, 1932 she was the daughter of the late Ruth C. and William J. Lidie of Thurmont, MD.
She is survived by a loving extended family and dear friends of many years.
Ruby and Nevin will be interred together in Thurmont, MD and graveside services will be at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations in Ruby's memory may be made to Grand Strand Humane Society , 3241 Mr. Joe White Ave., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
Local arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home, Thurmont. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at staufferfuneralhome.com