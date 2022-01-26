Ruby Wachter

Ruby Louise Wachter, 82, of Thurmont passed away January 24, 2022.
Ruby was born July 14, 1939, in Woodsboro, MD to the late William and Frida Fisher. She worked at Woodsboro Sewing Factory, Hartz’s Factory Woodsboro, MD, North End Cleaners, Eddie’s Cleaners, and Prospect Cleaners, serving all of Frederick MD. Ruby loved country music and was a big fan of Doug Stone. She also liked to go to country music concerts to meet and greet great country singers for pictures & autographs. Ruby was a dedicated volunteer with the American Legion Post 11, participating in poppy sales as well as other fund raisers.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her nephew, Gary Willard.
She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Wachter (Mark Brown); son, Donald E. Wachter, Jr. (Naomi Bumbaugh) of Blue Ridge Summit, PA; grandson, Donald E. Wachter III of Frederick, MD; granddaughter, Amber N. Conlon (Joey) of New Market, MD; great granddaughter, Carmen Conlon of New Market, MD; sisters, Gloria Willard of Rocky Ridge, MD, and Nancy Myers of Gettysburg, PA; brother, William Fischer (Bonnie) of Martinsburg, WV; as well as several nephews and cousins.
A visitation will be held 10am-12pm Monday January 31, 2022 at Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mtn Hwy, Frederick, where a funeral will take place 12pm at the same address.