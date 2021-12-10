Ruby Marie Webb, 81, of Myersville, died Dec. 7, 2021, at Autumn Lake Healthcare in Frederick, Maryland, with her husband and daughter by her side. She was the wife of Dennis Webb for 51 years.
Born Dec. 10, 1939, in Frederick County, Maryland. Ruby was the daughter of late Guy Baker and Marie (Emory) Baker.
She attended Middletown High School.
She had worked at the Sagner Factory in Frederick, Maryland, in her early years, then retired from Hechinger’s after 21 years of service.
She was a member of Grossnickle Church of the Brethren, Myersville. She participated in many Relay for Life events and multiple fundraisers, raising money for the American Cancer Society after the death of her son to cancer.
She enjoyed traveling to sporting events of all kinds, especially Maryland Terrapin women’s basketball games with her dear friend Bonnie.
She enjoyed traveling, cruising and spending time with her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Ruby is survived by her daughter, Tina Delauter and husband David; and daughter-in-law, Cyndy Weddle. She was predeceased by her son, Jody Weddle in 1999; and brother, Bob Baker in 2011.
Surviving are grandchildren, Meagan Wagaman and husband Erick, Shawn Raup and husband Jonathan, Brooke Smith and husband Paul, and Casey Weddle; great-grandchildren Sophie and Blake Wagaman, Emerson, Beau, Jonny, Hank and Lane Raup, and Landon, Owen and Cheyenne Smith; sister and brothers-in-law, Nancy Smith, Barb and Larry Hershman, Joyce and Ronnie Stottlemyer, Ronnie and Lorna Webb, Mike and Paula Webb, and Ruth Webb.
The family will receive friends on Friday, Dec. 10 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main St. Middletown, Maryland.
A Celebration of Ruby’s life will be held Saturday, Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. at Grossnickle Church of the Brethren, 11301 Meeting House Road, Myersville, Maryland. Pastor Karen Grossnickle and Pastor Dan Johnson will officiate.
Interment will be in Harmony Church of the Brethren Cemetery.
Memoria l donations can be made to Relayforlife.org