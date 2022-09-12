Ruby Whetzel

Ruby M. Whetzel, 79, of Knoxville, Maryland, went with the lord on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at home surrounded by her family.
Born April 16, 1943, in Frederick, to the late Charles and Mary Paul, Ruby was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey Whetzel.
Ruby was an amazing soul and will truly be missed by her loved ones.
Ruby leaves behind siblings, Harry Paul and wife Shirley, Ronnie Paul and wife Helen, and Beverly Trovinger; her children, Roxanna Slick and partner Bob Martin, Diana Brunner and husband Charles, Larry Kitchen and wife Bonnie, Teresa Drnach and husband Kevin, and Kristy Kitchen. She was a loving grandmother to Starsky, Robin, Dawn, Casey, Ashley, Jason, Katina Sunni, Brian, Sharon, Gary and Danille. Ruby also leaves behind 31 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Harvey, Ruby was preceded in death by her son, Brian Kitchen; stepson, Jimmy Whetzel; and multiple siblings.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1100 North Maple Ave., Brunswick, Maryland.