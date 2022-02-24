Mr. Russell Slacum Brewer, 88, passed away Feb. 18, 2022, at his home in Point of Rocks, Maryland. He was born in Cambridge, Maryland, Dec. 5, 1933 to Edward Ross and Elizabeth Harris Hull Brewer. He was a graduate of Washington-Lee High School, Arlington, Virginia, in 1951 and served in the U.S. Army from 1956-1962. He was employed as a systems engineer with the Federal Aviation Administration for 45 years until his retirement.
Bluegrass music was Russell’s favored genre, and he could often been seen strumming his guitar or banjo on his front porch or gathered with groups of friends and family for an evening jam session playing the bass fiddle. He also composed a song, “The WTRI Blues,” which he performed on the Brunswick radio station. Russell was a voracious reader and master of the most difficult crossword puzzles. He was known to be a skillful bingo caller for the Point of Rocks Ruritan Club’s bingo games.
Russell was a devoted, longtime member and past senior warden of St. Paul’s Episcopal Parish in Point of Rocks, and was instrumental in its operations and coordinating the construction of its parish hall. He especially enjoyed listening to the music from the church organ.
Dedicated to the Brotherhood of the Freemasons, Russell was recently recognized for 50 years of membership in the Point of Rocks Fervency Lodge No. 200 AF & FM of which he was a past master. He unselfishly gave of his time and offered guidance and time to those seeking membership. In 1983, he was installed as the most excellent grand high priest of the Grand Chapter of Royal Arch Masons of Maryland.
Mr. Brewer was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Peggy Fleming Brewer; second wife, Lily Virginia Sheppard Brewer; his brother, Edward Brewer; and sister, Michael Whitlock.
Surviving are one son, Russell S. Brewer Jr. (Carey); two daughters, Lynn H. Brewer (Duck) and Gail Foster; grandchildren, Zane Robertson, Chad Brewer (Meg), Derek Brewer (Mindy) and Brittani Isidoro (Zeke); stepchildren, Laurie Sheppard, Shawn Higgins, Ronald Sheppard, Charles Sheppard and Kathy Carey; five step-grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
The family would like to express heartfelt gratitude to Russell’s longtime caregiver, Terry Ifert, for her selfless devotion and love she provided for the last six years. They enjoyed listening to music, reading bible devotions, telling stories and lots of laughs. We consider her a member of the family, and the support she provided was invaluable. The family would also like to thank Latricia Brown and Mary Mushi for the care they provided Russell. Thank you to the staff of Frederick Health Hospice for your patience and support. We are also grateful for Dr. Michael Levangie, Amanda, Tiffany and the staff of the Cardiology Center of Frederick for the superior care provided to Russell, along with their kindness and compassion.
The family will receive friends at noon Friday, March 4, 2022, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Parish, 1914 Ballenger Creek Pike. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Paul’s Episcopal Parish, P.O. Box 216, Point of Rocks, MD 21777 or Frederick Health Hospice (frederickhealthhospice.org/Donate-Support.aspx).