Russell Eury Jr.

Mr. Russell E. Eury Jr, 66, of Brunswick, Maryland, passed away on Dec. 1, 2021.
Russell was born July 31, 1955, in Frederick, Maryland. He was the loving son of Anna Eury and the late Russell (Bubby) Eury Sr. He was a devoted father, son, brother, uncle and friend. Russell graduated from Brunswick High School in 1973. He was employed with the National Park Service for 47 years before his recent retirement. He loved spending time with his family and traveling with his friend Doris. He was an avid fan of Cher and Dolly Parton.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his two sons, Charles (CJ) Eury Jr. and Tyler Eury; three sisters, Pam Dawson (David), Debbie Fauble (Kenneth) and Paula Smothers; four brothers, Dennis Eury, Bobby Eury, Ronnie Eury (Roxanne) and Charlie Eury; brother-in-law, Leon Hahn; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, aunt, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Russell (Bubby) Eury; sister, Patricia Hahn; and brother, Paul Eury.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at John T. Williams Funeral Home, 100 Petersville Road in Brunswick, Maryland. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at the John T. Williams Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.