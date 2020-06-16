Russell Harris

Russell Samuel Harris, 53, of Frederick, passed from this life on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. He was the companion Penny Burgee.
Born on March 29, 1967, in Frederick, he was the son of Jerry C. Harris of Frederick and Janie Tregoning Harris-Crone of Purcellville, VA.
Rusty was a free spirit and loved riding his motorcycle. He was a jack of all trades and at times like a bull in a china cabinet. He lived his life fast, hard and by his own set of rules. Rusty lit up a room and was loved by everyone who knew him.
Surviving, in addition to his parents, are four sons: Dylin R. Harris and wife Brittney of Sharpsburg, Dwight S. Harris and companion Alicia Cooke of Denton, Dakota L. Harris of Frederick and Corp. Dalton R. Harris and wife Kirsten of Jacksonville, NC; two grandchildren: Kaidyn and Kylee Harris; a brother, John W. Harris and wife Julie of Frederick. Rusty will also be remembered by his stepmother, Maggie Harris of Frederick and stepfather Mark Crone of Purcellville, VA. He was preceded in death by a brother, Jay C. Harris.
Interment will be private. A celebration of Rusty’s life will take place at a later date.
Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home and Stauffer Crematory, Frederick.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.