Russell Redmond

Russell Reno Richard Redmond, age 84, passed away peacefully on December 31, 2021 in Mt. Airy, Maryland.
Russell was born in Frederick, Maryland on January 22, 1937 and was the son of Chester Redmond and Dorothy Dix Crummitt Redmond. Russell was a devoted husband to his wife Hilda Viola Redmond for 60 years until she passed away in 2018.
He enjoyed spending time with family and also loved hunting, fishing, going to Charlestown and scratching lottery tickets.
Russell is survived by his children Ricky Redmond (Venus), Ann Parks (Lee) and Kenny Redmond (Lee), grandchildren Julianne Redmond, Amber Parks and Kevin Redmond and a brother Chester Redmond. In addition to his wife, he is predeceased by his sister Mary Stup.
A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Mount Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kline Hospice House, 7000 Kimmel Rd., Mt. Airy, MD 21771. Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com