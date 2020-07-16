Russell Wiles Jr.

Russell Peter Wiles Jr., 95, of Hagerstown, MD, formerly from Frederick, MD, passed away peacefully into our Heavenly Father’s arms at his home on Monday July 13, 2020.
Born on Feb. 21, 1925, in Wolfsville, MD, he was the son of Russell P. Wiles Sr. and Letha Grossnickle Wiles.
In 1945 Russell married Betty J. Harshman Wiles.
Russell was born and raised on a farm and was a farmer at heart till the day he passed. He left farming as a profession but his love of the farm life never left him. He worked for Kings Floor Service, which included laying tile at Camp David. He furthered his career as an Animal Technician for the National Institutes of Health in Poolesville, MD. He loved to travel, bred and showed field champion Beagles, make furniture, hunting and fishing. He was truly a handyman and was able to fix or build just about anything.
Russell was a lifelong member of the Grossnickle Church of the Brethren. His younger years at Grossnickle COB, later moved to his membership to the Frederick COB, attended Hales Ford Baptist Church in Wirtz, VA for 13 years and upon his return to Maryland back to the Grossnickle COB.
Russell was predeceased by his wife of 73 years, Betty J. Harshman Wiles, a great-grandson, Rutger Clay Wiles, brother Austin Wiles, sisters Doris Grossnickle, Pauline Grossnickle, and Marie Harshman.
He is survived by a son Richard Wiles and wife Sandy, of Wirtz, VA, a daughter Vicki Wiles Linton and husband Jay, of Hagerstown, MD; grandchildren Scott Wiles and wife Tracy, Kim Wiles Basso and husband Kevin, Jason Linton and wife Dana, Joy Linton; great-grandchildren Jacob, Jeffrey, and Jay Linton, Salem Linton-Essmyer, Abigail Wiles, Arden and Taylor Basso. He is also survived by sisters Yvonne Georg, Regean Fogle, Janice Hawkins, a brother Thomas Wiles and many nieces and nephews all of whom had a special place in his heart.
Due to COVID crisis, graveside services will be held for the family on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Grossnickle Church of the Brethren Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Grossnickle Church of the Brethren or to Hospice of Washington County.
We wish to thank all the staff of Spirit Lutheran Trust and Hospice of Washington County for all the care and support they gave us and our father. A special thanks to our family doctor Dr. Sandra Fowler for all the caring, love, guidance and support during his illness. All these special caregivers were with us every step of the way and we can’t thank them enough.
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.
Guestbook at DBThompsonfuneralhome.com.