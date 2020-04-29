Mrs. Ruth Mae Ambush, 89, of Frederick, MD, passed away suddenly and peacefully on April 24, 2020.
She was the beloved wife of the late Edward Noel Ambush Sr. They enjoyed 25 years of marriage before he died in 1974. Ruth Ambush was the daughter of the late Charles Edward Knight and the late Irma Knight Harris. She was lovingly raised by her foster parents, Florence and William R. Diggs, for whom the Diggs Memorial Swimming Pool in Mullinex Park was named in his honor.
Ruth Ambush attended Lincoln High School in Frederick. She worked at Frederick Memorial Hospital.
She was a lifetime member of Asbury United Methodist Church where she served as a Sunday School Teacher, and a member of ￼Bread of Life Church where her eldest son, Edward, is the Bishop.
Ruth Ambush is survived by three sons, Edward Ambush Jr., (Marva), Anthony Ambush (Debby), Mark Ambush (Necie); and four daughters, Sheila Brown (Dwight), Deborah Ambush (Michael), Brenda Harrison (Slim), and Vera Bowie (Jeffrey). She is also survived by two brothers, Atlee Harris Sr., and H. Donald Harris; and four sisters, Doris Pittman, Mary Virginia Harris, Faye Long, and Noble Harris. She was preceded in death by one sister, Marie Ceaser, and one brother, David Knight, in addition to her parents.
Ruth Ambush is also survived by many beloved grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of relatives and friends.
Due to the current pandemic, funeral services and interment will be private. A celebration of Ruth Ambush’s Life will take place at a later date.