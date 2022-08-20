Ruth Ameilia Moore

Ruth Amelia (Amy) Moore (Eubinag), 59, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away unexpectedly from natural causes on July 31.
Amy was born on March 4, 1963, along with her twin sister, Beth, to Casper and Connie Moore, of Frederick, Maryland. She was one of nine children that fashioned the Moore family.
After Amy graduated from Gov. Thomas Johnson High School in 1981, she went to study and received her Associate of Arts degree from Frederick Community College.
While she attended college, she had varied jobs as a graphic artist. She found her dream position with the Frederick County Planning and Zoning Department as a GIS analyst. Amy started her new career in 1986 and worked 20-plus years until her retirement. She spent her new chapter filling her life to the brim with sports, crafts and the love for all her cats.
Amy loved all sports but was actively involved with darts, volleyball, softball and golf, which together won her many accolades and trophies. But, without a doubt, golf was her favorite sporting pastime, whether it be played or watched with various golf tournaments on TV or live.
Memories of Amy would not be complete if one did not mention her love of Ocean City, Maryland, and the many vacations she spent there with loved ones throughout the years. Also, we must mention her fondness of the Beatles and the Monkees: She was the epitome of a ’60s child.
Amy was a talented crafter and photographer, and a skilled artisan. Often, her art spoke volumes as it reflected her endearing love for her son, Conner, and her family.
Amy’s devotion for her family was unmeasurable. Her kindness, awe-inspiring vision and passion for life is a wonderful memory that will live on through us all. A kinder, more beautiful soul will be hard to find.
She is survived by her son, Connor Eubinag; her sisters, Denise (Tom) Remavege, Teresa Abshire, Colleen (Rick) Lehman, Laura (John) Leatherman, Anita (Stuart) Hurst and Beth Mashek; brother, Byron (Karla) Moore; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Amy was predeceased by her parents, Connie and Casper Moore Jr.; and sister, Luana Moore.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the America Diabetes Association or ASPCA.
A celebration of life will be announced soon.