Ruth Ann Austin, 78 years old, passed away June 28, 2021, in Frederick, Maryland.
Born Nov. 11, 1942, to Clarence William Austin and Wilma Mae McKinney in Morgantown, West Virginia.
Upon moving to the D.C. metro area, she took great pride in her 45-year career, which included serving as executive assistant to the president of the company Shannon & Luchs Real Estate. She loved traveling as a member and president of Executive Women's International. Ruth's strong work ethic was only surpassed by her love of family. She was a kind and loyal caregiver for many generations.
Ruth is survived by siblings, Barbara Blackburn, William C. Austin Jr., David Austin and his wife Lisa, and Richard Austin and his wife Karen; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews, including Cheryl and Mandy Moore, who cared for her in these final years as she had cared for them like a mother. She was preceded in death by her sister, Doris Jean Beringer; niece, Christine Turner; and Verne and Geraldine Glaser, a special aunt and uncle to whom she was like a daughter.
A celebration of Ruthie's life will be held at 1 p.m. Sept. 4 at the Clinton VFD in Morgantown, West Virginia. Interment of ashes will take place at Mount Calvary Cemetery.