Ruth Ann Schmeit

Ruth Ann (Schottroff) Schmeit, 73, of Frederick passed away on April 8, 2021 after a six year battle with cancer.
Born August 31, 1947, at LaPlata Hospital, she was the youngest daughter of the late William Ennis and Mary Isabel Schottroff. She was raised in Accokeek, Maryland, graduating from Gwynn Park High School in 1965.
Ruth is survived by her daughter, Nada Lynn (Schmeit) Stull (Ronald), two grandchildren, Nicky Ann Boland and Walter Andrew Stull (Carly) and two great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by two sisters, Mary Ellen Thompson and Carolyn L. Diehl (Larry), a niece and four nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Adam R. Schmeit and one nephew.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Antietam Humane Society, 8513 Lyons Rd. Waynesboro, PA 17268.
All services will be private.
