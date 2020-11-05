Ruth Buckingham

Ruth H. Buckingham (nee Hoff), age 97, of Winfield, Maryland, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at her daughter’s home surrounded by her loving family.
She was married to the late Albert L. Buckingham for 58 years.
Mrs. Buckingham was born June 15, 1923 in Carroll County, Maryland, the daughter of the late Charles Edgar Hoff, Sr. and the late Hilda Marie Hoff (nee Niner).
She was a homemaker and worked as the Cafeteria manager at Winfield Elementary School. She was a charter member of the Winfield Ladies Auxiliary and was a member of the former Salem United Methodist Church. She loved to play bingo. Ruth spent her life devoted to her church, her family, her fire department and her community. She was the happiest when surrounded by her family.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, A. Wayne and Faye Buckingham of Frederick; son and daughter-in-law, Galen and Cathy Buckingham of Westminster; daughter and son-in-law, Ruthann and Ernie Pittinger of Winfield; grandson, Bryan Pittinger and wife Evelyn of Winfield; granddaughter, Stacy Baxter and husband Stephen of Winfield; and stepgrandson, Anthony Bowman of Westminster. She was the loving great-grandmother of Leiana Baxter, Gabriella Pittinger, Mia Baxter, Savannah Pittinger and Olivia Pittinger. She is also survived by her brothers Raymond (Ginny), Ralph (Barbara) Jimmy, and Larry (Diane) Hoff; her sister, Charlotte Ogle; her sister-in-law, Helen Hoff; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Francis “Bud,” Charles E., Jr. Norman; and sisters, Mary Catherine Hoff, Elsie Legore and Pauline Muller.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. 1212 West Old Liberty Road, Winfield, MD 21784 (next to South Carroll High school), with a memorial service by the Winfield Ladies Axillary at 7:30 p.m. Also, a gathering will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday prior to the funeral service, with the funeral service starting at 11 a.m. The funeral service will be live streamed starting at 10:50 a.m. Social distancing and masks are required at the funeral home.
Interment at Evergreen Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Winfield Fire Dept. 1320 West Old Liberty Road, Sykesville, MD 21784, or to Carroll Hospice 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157.
Online condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com.