Ruth DeRosa

Mrs. Ruth Rander DeRosa, 73, of Frederick, passed away on Oct. 13, 2020 at Frederick Health due to complications of COVID-19. She was the loving wife of Anthony DeRosa of Frederick, her husband of 51 years.
Ruth’s parents left Estonia in the face of Soviet occupation, and Ruth was born in Germany on Feb. 25, 1947 to the late Jaan and Edith Rander. She emigrated with her parents to the United States a few years after the War, and earned her bachelor’s degree from Moravian College in Bethlehem, PA. She worked for many years with Maryland Social Services in Adoption & Family Foster Care, and concurrently at Frederick Memorial Hospital (now Frederick Health) as a lactation consultant. After her retirement she continued to volunteer at Frederick Health. Mrs. DeRosa was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother; spending time with her family brought her the greatest joy.
In addition to her loving husband Anthony, Mrs. DeRosa is survived by three children, Catherine McGovern, Amy Whiten, and Dr. Peter DeRosa; a brother, John Rander; sisters, Maarja Latshaw and Esther Pivarnik; six grandchildren, Jakob Whiten, Anne McGovern, Justine Whiten, Gabriella Whiten, David McGovern, and Kevin Whiten; and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives. She was preceded in death by a sister, Eva Romano.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ruth’s memory may be made to the Frederick County Humane Society (fchs.org).