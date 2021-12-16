Ruth Elizabeth Robertson, age 101, died Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Edenton Retirement Community surrounded by the love and presence of her family. She was the wife of Dr. James S. Robertson, who died in 2005. Born on July 31, 1920, in Minneapolis, she was the daughter of the late Arthur Trautwein Henrici and Blanche R. Henrici, nee Blanche E. Ressler.
Ruth was a long-term active member of the Setauket First United Methodist Church in Setauket, New York; Covenant United Methodist Church in Gaithersburg, Maryland; and other Methodist churches. She volunteered for many organizations over the years.
She was devoted to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. It was always remarkable, even at 101, how she remembered and cared about the details of her loved ones’ lives. Through her love, generosity and kindness she modeled how life should be lived.
Surviving are two children, John P. Robertson (and wife Sarah), of Aurora, Colorado, and Marion A. Robertson, of San Francisco, California; grandchildren, Jeffrey (and wife Mary) Goodie, of Gaithersburg, Maryland, Emily (and husband Jean-Philippe) Roze, of Lyon, France, and Laura (and husband Brian) Rossbert, of Denver, Colorado; seven great-grandchildren, Alexander, Zachary, and Benjamin Goodie, Colette and Madeleine Roze, and Harper Ruth and Riley Rossbert; sister, Hazel Jean Shave; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her brother, Carl Ressler Henrici; and her daughter, Kathleen Mary Goodie.
Memorial contributions may be made to Covenant United Methodist Church of Gaithersburg, Maryland.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.