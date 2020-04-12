Ruth Epling, age 85, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Frederick Memorial Hospital, Frederick, MD. She was born May 31, 1934, in Pike County, KY, the daughter of George and Laura (May) Charles. On March 29, 1951, she married Avery Epling and following 54 loving years of marriage, he preceded her in death January 17, 2005. She then married Donald “Don” Smith and he survives. She retired after a wonderful 30-year career at Ford Motor Company. Ruth was a longtime member of Faithway Baptist Church. After moving to Maryland, she transferred her membership to Pioneer Baptist Church in Thurmont, MD. In addition to her husband Don, survivors include her daughter, Diana (Leon) Jackson, of The Villages, FL; two sons, Jeff (Karolyn) Epling of McKinney, TX, and Greg (Janice) Epling of Allen, TX; stepdaughter, Anita (Tom) Koontz, of Woodsboro, MD; stepdaughter-in-law, Robin Smith, of Woodsboro, MD; four grandchildren, Brad (Janet) Brown, Laura (Brett) Thacker, Matt (Alana) Bell and Jennifer (Joey) Fluitt; two stepgrandchildren, Riggin Koontz and Alexa Koontz, who were close to Ruth; along with several other stepgrandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; several step-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her loving husband Avery, she was preceded in death by her parents; many siblings; her infant daughter in 1953; and her granddaughter Jordy Epling Johnson in 2015. Private burial will take place in Highland Cemetery. A memorial service celebrating Ruth’s life will take place at a later date. Contributions in Ruth’s memory may be made to Pioneer Baptist Church, P.O. Box 355, Thurmont, MD 21788. Please sign her guest book at www.starkfuneral.com.
