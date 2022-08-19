Ruth G. Pettijohn

Ruth G. Pettijohn, 95, an accomplished equestrienne, artist and historic home restoration expert, died on May 2 at an assisted care living facility in Show Low, Arizona, after an extended illness.

Mrs. Pettijohn was born in Montclair, New Jersey, and raised in nearby Glen Ridge. She graduated from Wheaton College, where she served as the editor-in-chief of the college newspaper. She was fluent in Danish and received a master’s degree in fine arts from the University of Copenhagen. While in Copenhagen, she met her future husband, William C. Pettijohn. They subsequently lived in Scotland, Minnesota, Maryland, California, Virginia and Arizona.