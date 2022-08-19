Ruth G. Pettijohn, 95, an accomplished equestrienne, artist and historic home restoration expert, died on May 2 at an assisted care living facility in Show Low, Arizona, after an extended illness.
Mrs. Pettijohn was born in Montclair, New Jersey, and raised in nearby Glen Ridge. She graduated from Wheaton College, where she served as the editor-in-chief of the college newspaper. She was fluent in Danish and received a master’s degree in fine arts from the University of Copenhagen. While in Copenhagen, she met her future husband, William C. Pettijohn. They subsequently lived in Scotland, Minnesota, Maryland, California, Virginia and Arizona.
Mrs. Pettijohn restored a series of historic homes in Monterey, California (Casa de Castro, circa 1820), Keysville, Maryland (Terra Rubra, the birthplace of Francis Scott Key), Frederick, Maryland (two federal townhouses, circa 1785 and 1815), and Accomac, Virginia (Rural Hill, circa 1820). She was cited in several publications for her meticulous research and technical construction knowledge.
When not busy with restoration projects, Mrs. Pettijohn raised and trained horses and German Shepherds. She and Bill loved riding, in general, and competitive trail riding, in particular. She and her beloved Appaloosa Tono Frost won several events on the competitive circuit. She could often be spotted on isolated trails riding Tono, accompanied by a faithful dog.
Survivors include four children, Susan Pettijohn and Lise Pettijohn, both of Snowflake, Arizona, Carley Fortier (Ralph), of Washington D.C., and Garth Pettijohn (Kathleen), of Malibu, California; and two grandchildren, Kelsey and Dyer.