Ruth Gue Payne

Ruth Edna Payne, age 101, of Frederick, Maryland, died Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at the home of her daughter in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Jack, in 1995; and a son, Robert, in 1999.
Sh was born Oct. 9, 1919, on a farm in Etchison, Maryland, a daughter of the late William Richard and Edna Burns Gue.
Ruth graduated from Gaithersburg High School in 1937. She was married in 1940 and raised five children. In the late 1950s she embarked on her career, first at W.T. Grant in Rockville, then the U.S. Department of Agriculture in Beltsville and Madison, Wisconsin. Following retirement, from 1995 to 2001, she worked part time as a model home greeter for Ausherman Builders in Frederick.
Surviving her are three daughters, two sons and their spouses, Diane (Walter) Horning, Barbara (Robert) Strickler, Ruth Ann (Walter) Newman, Francis (Betty) Payne and Robert Payne (Ann); grandchildren, Michael and Stephen Newman, Scott Payne, Ray and Stewart Payne, Jennifer Pogatchnik, Kimberly Pendley and Shelly Doyle; and numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from noon until 1 p.m. Monday, May 17 at Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, 26401 Ridge Road, Damascus, MD 20872. Private services will be held at the funeral home, followed by interment in Mount Tabor United Methodist Church Cemetery, Etchison. For those attending, we will still follow COVID-19 guidelines. There will be a limited number of people admitted, and they must be wearing an appropriate mask or face covering.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 191, Damascus, MD 20872.
Online condolences may be shared with her family on our website at www.molesworthwilliams.com.