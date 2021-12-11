Ruth Naomi Harne, 94, of Middletown passed away Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at Fahrney-Keedy Memorial Home, Boonsboro. She was the wife of Francis E. “Bud” Harne, who died in 2006.
Born in Myersville on May 2, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Chester Franklin and Emma Smith Summers. She was formerly employed with Hanover Shoe Co. and Solarex in Frederick. She was an avid quilter, making her quilts for the Fire Company and its raffles, baking some delicious pies, and serving as a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Middletown Volunteer Fire Co., Middletown. She was also a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Myersville.
She is survived by several nieces; nephews; great-nieces; great-nephews; great-great-nieces; and great-great-nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 13 from the Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main St., Middletown. The Rev. Dr. Bob Hotes will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Monday. Interment will be made in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery, Myersville.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Ladies Auxiliary of the Middletown Volunteer Fire Co.