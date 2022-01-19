Ruth Marie Martin, age 62, of Woodsboro, died Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Carroll Hospital Center, Westminster. Born July 25, 1959 in Olney, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Virgie Vance Torkelson. She was the wife of Dennis W. Martin.
In addition to her husband she is survived by children, Brian Martin (Loreen) of Woodsboro, Dennis Martin (Maria) of Keymar, Janet Rosenberry (Darrel) of Greencastle, PA, Marilyn Detweiler (Samuel) of Kenton, OH, Wilmer Martin (Sarah) of San Andros, Bahamas, Brenden Martin (Andrea) of Woodsboro and Rosa Sensenig (Delbert) of Union Bridge; 20 grandchildren; brother, Mark Torkelson of Keymar; sister, Grace Horst of Leola, PA and sister-in-law, Suzi Torkelson of Barnett, MO. She was predeceased by her parents; sister, Rose Ellen and brothers, Paul and Danny.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, January 21, at the Uniontown Bible Church, 4272 Watson Lane, Union Bridge. Interment will follow in Hopewell Mennonite Cemetery, Mt. Airy.
The family will receive friends Thursday, January 20, 1-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Hopewell Mennonite Church, 14910 Harrisville Rd., Mt. Airy.
Arrangements are being handled by Hartzler Funeral Home.