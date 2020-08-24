Ruth M Swearman

Ruth May Swearman, of Monrovia, Maryland, peacefully passed to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at the age of 92. She was born on Sept. 11, 1927, to the late Alfred & Inez Laughery of Brownsville, Pennsylvania, and was pre-deceased by her two brothers — Robert Laughery and Donald Laughery — and two half-brothers — Alfred Laughery Jr. and Harold Laughery.
She played piano in the dance band while attending Brownsville High School and accompanied the Men’s Choral Group during her college years at California State Teachers College in California, Pennsylvania. While attending college, she taught piano lessons, waited tables during school breaks at a resort in Maine, and met the love of her life, Jack Swearman. After receiving their degrees, Ruth and Jack married and moved to Hyattsville, Maryland, to start their teaching careers. Because of her love of music, Ruth decided to earn a Master’s degree in music from the University of Maryland and went on to brighten the lives of many elementary school children as their music teacher.
She and Jack raised two daughters, Carol Swearman and Cindy (Swearman) Hawk. They loved to travel and took the girls to all 50 states — mostly using a pop-up camper pulled by a station wagon. In their later years, they traveled the world visiting England, Scotland, Ireland, Italy, Greece, Japan, Australia and New Zealand. Ruth also enjoyed visiting Hong Kong and Singapore with her daughter Carol. Cindy and her husband, Alan Hawk, blessed her with two grandchildren, Laura and Matthew.
She was very involved in their lives and loved them dearly. She loved crafts of all kinds but her special love was sewing and quilting. She was very proud of her many entries at the state and county fairs — winning numerous 1st place and Best of Show ribbons. Ruth is survived by her husband of 69 years (Jack), daughters (Carol and Cindy (Alan)) and grandchildren (Laura and Matthew).
A private graveside service will be held on Monday, Aug. 24 at Providence United Methodist Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Providence United Methodist Church or the Damascus Food Bank in her memory.
Online condolences may be shared with her family at the website: www.molesworthwilliams.com.