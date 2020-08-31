Ruth Martin

Ruth Elizabeth Smith Martin, age 81, of Woodsboro, died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Frederick Memorial Hospital. Born Aug. 22, 1939, in Woodsboro, she was the daughter of the late Carl A. Boller Jr. and Virginia M. Penwell Boller Hammond. Twice married, she was the wife of Daniel Bowers Smith Jr. and the late William M. “Zip” Martin who died in 1992.
Ruth was a 1957 graduate of Frederick High School. She was a longtime employee of the Frederick County government where she helped establish the computer department in the Treasurer’s office and retired in 1989 after nearly 31 years of service. She also worked for Standard Federal from 1989 to 1994 and was a part-time employee with the State Dept. of Assessments and Taxation from 1994 to 2017. She was a member of the Woodsboro Evangelical Lutheran Church, the Woodsboro Volunteer Fire Co. and was a charter member of the Fire Company Auxiliary, serving until 2016 and then in 2017 joined the Libertytown Fire Co. and Auxiliary. She was inducted into the Hall of Fame of the Frederick County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association in 2001 and the Hall of Fame of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Maryland State Firemen’s Association (LAMSFA) in 2010. She served on numerous committees with LAMSFA and held many offices with LAFCVFRA throughout the years, several times as president. She received the “Honey Award” in 2014, the highest award bestowed by LAMSFA. She was also a member of the Frederick Memorial Hospital Auxiliary until 2015. Ruth enjoyed traveling, especially on cruises, going to Ocean City, playing bingo and the slots at various places.
Surviving are children, Daniel B. “Buster” Smith III, of Woodsboro, Kenneth Raye Smith and wife Donna of Thurmont, Joseph Allen Martin and wife Holly of Brooklyn, NY and Mary Virginia Smith Murphy and husband Chuck of Union Bridge; grandchildren, Wendy Murphy Keefer and husband Eric, Chad Murphy and wife Megan, Lindsey Murphy, Christopher Smith and wife Michelle, Damien Smith, Jonathan Smith, Kendall Smith, Joely Martin and Wil Martin; stepgrandchildren, Chad Dewees and Brandi Sowers; great-grandchildren, Dylan Murphy and Ava Smith; several stepgreat-grandchildren including Angel Sowers; brothers, David R. Boller and Michael A. Hammond and wife Sharon and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by grandchildren, infant Jeanette Smith, and Scott Murphy and brother Edwin L. Boller.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 10 a.m. in Woodsboro at Mt. Hope Cemetery with the Rev. Dahl Drenning officiating.
The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro on Tuesday, Sept. 1 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. For everyone’s safety please respect social distancing guidelines, and mask required.
The family would like to thank Dr. Hiren Shah as well as the entire staff, and members of the 2C nurse’s station at Frederick Health for the care and comfort they have provided.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Woodsboro Evangelical Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 27, Woodsboro, MD 21798.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our “tribute wall” at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.