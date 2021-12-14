Ruth McKenzie

Mrs. Ruth Irene McKenzie, 100, of Frederick, parted this life on Friday, December 10, 2021 at Citizens Care and Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of 30 years to the late Austin F. McKenzie.
Born on August 11, 1921 near Braddock, she was the daughter of the late Dewey and Viola Jane Kinna of Frederick. Ruth had been an active member of the Edgewood Church of God and was recognized by the church for 28 years of perfect attendance. She was a Sunday School teacher for many years and a member of the Women's Missionary Society. She was a homemaker all her adult life but enjoyed a job with American Optical Company where she worked for 23 years creating many great friendships. Ruth enjoyed working on needle crafts, mastering crossword puzzles, traveling and reading good novels.
She is survived by one daughter Jeannette Beans and husband Marlin of Frederick and one son, A. Wayne McKenzie and wife Joan of Thurmont. She is also survived by one brother, Glenn Kinna and wife Connie of Middletown; five grandchildren, Michael Beans (Barbara), Dawn Mossburg, Stephen Beans, David Beans (Tonya) and Jeremy McKenzie (Amy); five great grandchildren, Tyler and Logan Mossburg, Matthew and Emilee Beans and Connor McKenzie and one great-great grandson, Mason Beans.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her 10 siblings.
The family will receive friends from 5-8pm on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD. Her funeral service will be held at 10am at Edgewood Church of God, 8204 Edgewood Church Road on Thursday, December 16th. Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Frederick.
