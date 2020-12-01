Ruth Moser

Ruth Irene Moser, 96, of Middletown, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Somerford House, Frederick. She was the wife of Merhle Roger Moser.
Born in Smithsburg on April 7, 1924 she was a daughter of the late Llewellyn and Mary Speed Kendall. Mrs. Moser was employed at Price Electric in Frederick for 20 years and was a member of the Grossnickle Church of the Brethren, Myersville.
Surviving, in addition to her husband is one son, Ed Moser and wife Darlene of Rohrersville; seven grandchildren, Sandra R. Wetzel, Dr. Sherri Lynn Moser, Kristi Moser Glass, Todd Monroe Gerwig, William M. Hoff Jr., Melynda Lee Suarez and Bridget A. Moser; 16 great-grandchildren; and one brother, William “Tine” Kendall, Mt. Alto, Pennsylvania.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Fay Marie Moser; and siblings, Walter (Jim), Ralph (Ebb), Stanley (Pud), Frederick (Pete) Kendall, and Shirley Eccard and Bertha Leisinger
Due to COVID-19, graveside-only funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3 in Grossnickle Church of the Brethren Cemetery in Myersville. Pastor Karen Grossnickle will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grossnickle Church of the Brethren Cemetery Fund.
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown, Maryland, is in charge of arrangements.