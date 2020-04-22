Ruth Sayler

Mrs. Ruth Green Sayler, age 95, of Thurmont, Maryland, died Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Frederick Health Hospital. She was the wife of the late David P. Sayler ,whom she married in June 1949.
Born November 21, 1924 in Loys Station, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Charles Lloyd and Ethel Beitler Green. Mrs. Sayler was predeceased by her brother, C. Ray Green; sister, Dorothy Green Orrison,; and brother-in-law Lester E. Orrison. Surviving are a niece, Diane Green Chamberlin and husband Robert, Saint Thomas, Pennsylvania, and sister-in-law Dorothy M. Green, Thurmont.
Mrs. Sayler was a member of the Thurmont United Methodist Church.
The family would like to thank the staff of Home Care Assistance, Frederick, Maryland, for the wonderful care given to Ruth.
Private graveside services and interment will be held in Blue Ridge Cemetery in Thurmont, Maryland. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Thurmont Food Bank, P.O. Box 74, Thurmont, Maryand 21788.
Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home, Thurmont. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.