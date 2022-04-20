Ruth Staples

Ruth Elizabeth Fowler Staples, nee Kline, 97, passed on to Heaven to be with the Lord — and many family members and friends — on April 15, 2022. At the time of her passing, she was living with Careth Ann’s oldest son, Richard W. McClain, and his wife, Kris, in Inwood, West Virginia.
Ruth was born Aug. 4, 1924, in Brunswick, Maryland, to the late Lola Rose Kline (nee Barger) and Albert William Kline. She was the last of six children born during the Depression years. She graduated from Brunswick High School, and at the age of 18, she and her sister Edna were hired to work on the B&O Railroad during World War II. They became two of the workers known as Rosie the Riveters. She was very proud of the jobs she performed on the railroad. She was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church in Brunswick, Maryland.
At the age of 19, Ruth married Charles Fowler and set up housekeeping. She was unable to have children, so she became a second mother to sister Edna’s five children, William R. Care, Careth Ann McClain, Debra Lynn Care, Charles E. Care (Tammy) and Donald W. Care (Betsy); and to sister Ina Mae’s son, George M. Whitley (Phyllis). Over time, she joined the Eagles, Moose, Pocahontas, Eastern Star and American Legion. She was also always trying to get the town council to do something about the condition of Park Heights Cemetery. In 2005, she was part of the group that formed a nonprofit to bring the cemetery back to its present condition. Her first husband died in 1958 due to Hodgkin’s disease. She then moved back home and later married Randall Noah Staples in 1968, and lived in her home until she sold it. Ruth then lived with her niece, Careth Ann McClain, in West Virginia. After Careth’s husband, Clifford, died, Careth sold the house, and both Careth and Ruth moved to Inwood, West Virginia, to live with Richard and Kris McClain, who had added onto their home.
Ruth worked at various jobs over the years: the railroad, Vindobona and later at National Geographic, where she commuted for 20 years until she retired in 1989.
Ruth is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles Fowler; her husband, Randall Staples; her sisters, Edna Rose Care and Ina Mae Whitley; brothers, Owen W. Kline and James M. Kline; and niece, Careth Ann McClain.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, April 21, 2022, at the John T. Williams Funeral Home, 100 Petersville Road, Brunswick, Maryland. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home at 1 p.m. Friday, April 22, 2022. Officiating will be Pastor Phil Graves of First Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Park Heights Cemetery in Brunswick, Maryland.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Park Heights Cemetery Inc., at P.O. Box 98, Brunswick, MD 21716.