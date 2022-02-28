Ruth Summers

Ruth Ann Summers, 80, of Westminster, passed away Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. She was born Aug. 25, 1941, in Howard County to the late Hermon and Una Reed. She was the beloved wife of the late Frank Summers.
Ann worked in real estate and ran the Summers Ace Hardware in Hampstead.
She enjoyed family gatherings and playing the piano and organ.
She is survived by children, Mike Summers (Corrine), Gary Summers and Ken Summers; daughter-in-law, Kelly Summers; and grandchildren, Adam and Evan Summers. She is predeceased by her husband, “Frank” Summers; parents; siblings, Jean Richards and Gay Davis; son, Donald Summers; and daughter-in-law, Lisa Summers.
Family and friends may gather at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701, on March 2 from 9 a.m. until the start of the funeral service at 11 a.m. The Rev. John Rohr will officiate. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Online condolences can be made at keeneybasford.com.