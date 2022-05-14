Ruth Thomas

Ruth Irene Thomas, age 95, of Carroll Lutheran Village, Westminster, and formerly of Keymar, died Thursday, May 12, 2022, at the Village Health Care Center. Born Aug. 10, 1926, in Union Bridge, she was the daughter of the late Clarence E. and Hazel V. Haines Buffington. She was the wife of Harold E. Thomas Sr., who died in 1993.
Ruth was a 1944 graduate of Elmer Wolfe High School. She was a member of the Union Bridge Church of the Brethren, where she served as church representative to Fahrney-Keedy Home and Village, Boonsboro. She was a longtime member of the Keysville-Detour Homemakers Club, where she served in numerous offices and was also a member and treasurer of the Taneytown Republican Women’s Club. Ruth enjoyed traveling on bus trips, train excursions and cruises. She especially loved spending time with her family.
Surviving are children, Joan Brock, of Tippecanoe, Indiana; Nancy Carr and husband Kenny, of Union Bridge, and Clarence “Jake” J. Thomas and wife Joanne, of Keymar; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Doris Hallford, near New Windsor; brothers, John Buffington, of Westminster, and Elmer Buffington, of Lake Mary, Florida; daughter-in-law, Sally Thomas, of Sykesville; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Harold E. Thomas Jr.; and sister, Ethel Stambaugh.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 18 at Hartzler Funeral Home, 6 E. Broadway St., Union Bridge, with Pastor Scott Linton officiating. Interment will follow in Pipe Creek Cemetery, near New Windsor.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 17 at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ambulance Fund of the Taneytown Volunteer Fire Co., 39 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD 21787, or to the Memorial Fund of the Union Bridge Church of the Brethren, P.O. Box 518, Union Bridge, MD 21791.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on her “tribute wall” at hartzlerfuneralhome.com.