Ruth Wheeler

Ruth Delia Wheeler, age 62, beloved daughter, sister, mother, aunt, and grandmother, was a woman who effortlessly supported her family and built a strong foundation based on her values and beliefs. The Lord called his angel home on Thursday, April 29, 2020, at her residence in Frederick, MD. Ruth was born on July 31, 1957 to Maria and Luis Rodriguez in Oakland, CA.
Ruth attended secondary school at Sunset High School in Hayward, CA. Shortly after graduating from high school, Ruth enlisted in the Air Force where she was stationed at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, TX. In the military, Ruth worked as a secretary in the Jet Mechanic Dept. where she was ultimately promoted to Airman E4 for her hard work and diligence. After leaving the military, Ruth relocated to Frederick, MD where she resided over the past 20 years. Ruth spent the beginning part of her life in Frederick working at Sunrise Assisted Living where she established lifelong relationships with several of her colleagues. Ruth furthered her education at Frederick Community College receiving various achievements and certificates which allowed her to transition into a career in property management. Ruth began her career as a leasing consultant at Applegate Apartments; her hard work and dedication led to her promotion in which she spent many years as a Property Manager. Ruth was a sports enthusiast. During her earlier years, she enjoyed playing softball and watching Oakland A’s games. Ruth was also a devoted fan of the Washington Redskins. Win or lose she showed her support, she often wore Redskin apparel supporting her favorite sports team. During her free time, Ruth enjoyed cooking, especially for the holidays. She enjoyed birthday and holiday rituals. Saturday mornings often consisted of her listening to music (mostly her old school records) while she cleaned her home. Ruth enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, niece, great- nieces and nephew, as well as with her friends and extended family, including the Rivera and Schley family. Ruth valued spending time with her loved ones and often attended various events and activities with them. Ruth was blessed to retire and spend many days looking after her grandchildren, great-nieces and great-nephew.
Ruth was affectionately loved and treasured by those who referred to her as “Daughter,” “Sister,” “Mom,” “Auntie,” “Grandma,” “Nana,” and “friend” as they were dear to her heart. Left to cherish her memories are her four children, Maria Wheeler, Alicia Garcia, Ruth “Baby Ruth” Wheeler, and Michael Lomax; two grandchildren, Curtis “CJ” Davis, IV and Azariah Anderson-Garcia; four siblings, sister Millie Garcia, brothers Louis Rodriguez, Edward Rodriguez, and Raymond Garcia; and a host of nieces and nephews, including Roxanne Garcia, Nyon Garcia, Cianna Garcia, and Jayla Pinnock-Garcia. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Edwin Garcia, Gustavo Garcia and Alvin Rodriguez.
The family will hold a private ceremony to honor the life and loving memories of Ruth Wheeler. At this time, they are requesting wholehearted wishes of love and prayers as they grieve. As her presence will be dearly missed by all, they will find comfort knowing that Ruth will be watching over us all.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.garylrollinsfuneralhome.com.