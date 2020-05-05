Ruth Marie Willis, 62 of Middletown, died Thursday April 30, 2020 at her home. Born August 28, 1957 in Rhode Island she was the daughter of the late James Bolan and Margaret Daley Bolan. She was the wife of the late John Willis.
She loved spending time with her grandkids. She had a love of horses, and drinking her morning coffee, enjoyed camping, rafting and cooking, especially her sausage gravy and biscuits. Ruth was comical and loved to joke around.
Surviving are children’ Tommy Hansberger and fiancée, Jamie of Taneytown, Ricky and Michael Hansberger, both of Frederick; stepchildren; and spouses John Willis Jr. and Lacey, Andrew Willis and Amber, Stewart Willis and Jackie, all of West Virginia, Lenette Willis and Brian Peacock both of Florida; sisters, Kristen Tucker of Georgia, Terri Lawrence of Walkersville; and aunt, Regis Casey, who raised her, and 12 grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she is predeceased by a son, Christopher Hansberger.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
