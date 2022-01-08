Ryan J. Costantino, 41, of Rockville, Maryland, passed away on Jan. 2, 2022.
Born on April 14, 1980, in D.C., he was the son of Paul A. Costantino and Katherine A. Kirschbaum. He is preceded by Mike Kirschbaum, the one he considered “Dad.”
Along with his mom, Ryan was survived by his beloved family, including his sister, Kristyn McComas; grandmother, Doris Costantino; Aunt Marie and Uncle Jim Willett; and numerous other aunts, uncles and cousins whom he held dearly.
Ryan was an avid reader, movie watcher/critic and a lover to all cats and dogs. Most thought of Ryan as a dog whisperer. Ryan was fondly known as the neighborhood pet sitter and dog walker. He demonstrated a deep understanding and gentleness with the animals under his care. He had a great sense of humor that some of you might have witnessed.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his memory to ASPCA.