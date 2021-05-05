Sallie Spinks

Sallie Faye Spinks, 85, of Middletown, Maryland, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2021, at Frederick Health and Rehabilitation Center in Frederick, Maryland, where she resided the past few years. She was a COVID-19 survivor.
Born Feb. 11, 1936, in Houston, Texas (moving to El Paso, Texas, as a teen), Sallie was the daughter of the late Harry Hughey Spinks and the late Maxine Elizabeth (Skiles) Spinks (Tidwell). She was preceded in death by a son, Andrew Jesse Moore; stepfather, James Tidwell; and brother, James (Jimmy) Tidwell.
After marrying (Jesse F. Moore), she lived in Georgia, Virginia and Maryland while raising her children.
Sallie attended NOVA Community College in Fairfax, Virginia, obtaining her Associate of Arts degree from Frederick Community College in 1974. In 1975 she completed training to be a weather observer and meteorological technician in Kansas City, Missouri. She was a true pioneer, becoming the first woman to work in this field. Sallie lived in Medford, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; Great Falls, Montana; Flagstaff, Arizona; White Sands, New Mexico; and Monterey, California, during her career before moving back east.
Sallie loved her family with all her heart and was fiercely proud of her Texas roots. She enjoyed the sound of rain, music, reading, picnics, nature, collecting rocks, walking, hiking (including hiking to the bottom of the Grand Canyon) and skiing. She had an affinity for all God’s creatures great and small, rescuing many over the years. Sallie also loved her dogs and kitties. She was very creative and loved sewing, crocheting, painting, drawing, refinishing antiques, woodworking and all types of crafts.
Sallie was a Sunday school teacher (CRUCC), Cub Scout leader, PTA president and a certified Stephen Minister.
Sallie is survived by her brother, Harry M. Spinks (Juana), El Paso, Texas; son, Roy E. Dickerson (Kay), Roundup, Montana; daughter, Dinah F. Moore Esworthy, Middletown, Maryland; son, Martin S. Moore, Frederick, Maryland; grandchildren, Joseph, Jessica, Adrianna and Kelly, of Montana, and Megan E. (Esworthy) Hedges (Justin) and Aaron A. Esworthy, Middletown, Maryland; great-grandchildren, Marissa, Tristan, Lucy, Ezra and Silas, of Montana, and Andrew W. Hedges and Olivia L. Hedges, of Middletown, Maryland; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.
Visitation will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. May 7, 2021 at Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown, Maryland. Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 8 in the Christ Reformed United Church of Christ cemetery, Middletown.
Donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.