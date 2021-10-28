Sally A Grimes

Sally Grimes, age 76 of Reisterstown, passed away Oct. 22, 2021, from complications resulting from a fall. She attended Mount Airy public schools and met her husband, David William Grimes, at a church function. They were married for 57 years, living in Germany and Rochester, New York, before settling in Reisterstown. She was predeceased by her father and mother, the late Oliver and Anna Hoffman; and sisters, Kathleen Rew and Ethel Daugherty. She is survived by her two sons, Scott Grimes and Dwayne Grimes (Kim Eddinger); granddaughter, Ariel; sister, Betty Fleming; brother, Jake Hoffman; step- brother, Michael Sponseller; many beloved nieces and nephews; and her dog, Louie.
Sally worked at Lachman’s and Burke’s Pharmacies in Reisterstown, where she developed meaningful relationships with many community members. Throughout her life, she delivered medicine to underprivileged customers, befriended them, and stayed and talked with them for hours. She loved shopping at yard sales, spoiling her dogs, working on her koi pond, gardening, cooking, and so many arts and crafts. She was a beloved team member at the Sykes Toy Project, which she fondly referred to as “Toy Room”; there, she volunteered her time lovingly, preparing used toys for children and enjoying the company of friends. She found much joy having lunch with her friends and spending time with her family and many dogs she called “fur babies.” She will be remembered for her open friendly spirit, spunky sense of humor and compassionate nature.
The family will receive friends from 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday. Interment will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Mount Airy, Maryland.
Sally would want any donations to go to the Small Miracles Animal Rescue in Ellicott City, Maryland (smallmiraclesrescue.org/donate.shtml). Online condolences may be offered at burrier-queen.com.