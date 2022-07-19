Sally Antoinette Kramer, age 56, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, at Medstar Washington Hospital Center on July 13, 2022.
Sally was born Nov. 28, 1965, in Silver Spring, Maryland, to Carroll and Sandy Branham. Sally graduated from Wheaton High School in 1984.
Sally was a dedicated mother and grandmother. She was happiest when spending time with her grandchildren. She was loving, caring, outspoken and resilient. She enjoyed music, nature, sunshine, walks on the beach, camping and just relaxing while watching crime and mystery shows on TV. She was an avid reader and loved to draw. Sally is loved by many and will be deeply missed by all!
Sally was preceded in death by her father, Carroll Branham; her mother, Sandy Branham; and her daughter, Nicole Kramer.
Sally is survived by her daughter, Amanda Kramer (Ross); son, Ryan Kramer; her grandchildren, Kayla, Kameren, Karmyn and Kobe; her brothers, Victor Branham (Mark) and Aldo Branham (Jo); and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Sally’s life at West Falls Christian Community Church, 5330 Buffalo Road, Mount Airy, MD 21771, on Sept. 17, 2022. Bishop Ross Jackson will officiate. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations made to The American Heart Association at heart.org.