Sally Bolton

Sally Keller Bolton, 81, died Wednesday, September 8, 2021. She was the wife of late George A Bolton Sr, for 48 beautiful years.
Born May 9, 1940, in Bloomsburg, PA, Sally was the daughter of Harry Summy Keller, Jr, and Bernice Henrietta Perschbacher. Sally graduated from Syracuse University with a B.S. in Home Economics. She was a devoted mother and grandmother who loved canasta, baking, sewing, knitting, reading, and creating those “special” memories for all that loved her. Her life was her family. Sally was a friend to many in her community and the special group of ladies that she shared tea with. She could light up a room with her wit and sense of humor. Sally enjoyed gardening and looked forward to watching her hummingbirds visit.
Sally is survived by her two children, daughter, Mary Bolton Blevins, and spouse Darin H. Blevins and son, George Anthony Bolton, Jr. and spouse Christine Bolton, and her grandchildren Dylan, Jonathan, Kaitlyn, Madalyn, Samantha and Summer. She is also survived by her older brothers, Hal Keller and his wife Betty Keller and Jim Keller and his wife Dean Keller of Bloomsburg, PA.
Honoring Sally’s wishes, she will be cremated. All other services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a charity of your choice.