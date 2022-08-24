Sally Petrie

Sally Reynolds Petrie, age 70, of Germantown, Maryland, passed away on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. She was born Nov. 15, 1951, to Arthur and Virginia Reynolds in Lower Merion Township, Pennsylvania. Sally attended Haverford High School in Havertown, Pennsylvania, and spent her senior year at the Prior’s Field School in England. After graduating high school in 1969, she went on to study at Briarcliff College and obtained her Associate of Arts in 1971.
Sally pursued her passion for helping others by completing nursing school at Frederick Community College and passing her registered nurse examination in 1987.
During her 34-year nursing career, she dedicated herself to the care of aging patients. As lifelong learning was important to her, she earned her Bachelor of Arts in psychology in 2006, and her Bachelor of Science in nursing in 2010 from the University of Maryland.
Sally was the devoted mother of Keith and Andrew Petrie, and cherished grandmother of Grace, Avery and Jameson Petrie. She expressed her love and dedication to her family and those who knew her in thoughtful and intentional acts of kindness. Sally was an avid reader and was committed to wellness and fitness. When she wasn’t caring for her family, she could be found at her local library or attending classes at her gym. Her faith was an integral part of her life, and she was a member of Neelsville Presbyterian Church, where she attended services and Bible study. We will miss her greatly.
She is survived by her sons, Keith (Heather) Petrie and Andrew (Kathleen) Petrie; three grandchildren, Grace, Avery and Jameson Petrie; and her siblings, Arthur (Christine) Reynolds Jr., Nancy Reynolds, Shirley Baron and William Reynolds.
A memorial service will be held at Neelsville Presbyterian Church, 20701 Frederick Road, Germantown, MD 20876, at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the University of Maryland School of Nursing Catalyst Campaign. Please sign and view the family guest book at pumphreyfuneralhome.com.