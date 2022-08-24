Sally Petrie

Sally Reynolds Petrie, age 70, of Germantown, Maryland, passed away on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. She was born Nov. 15, 1951, to Arthur and Virginia Reynolds in Lower Merion Township, Pennsylvania. Sally attended Haverford High School in Havertown, Pennsylvania, and spent her senior year at the Prior’s Field School in England. After graduating high school in 1969, she went on to study at Briarcliff College and obtained her Associate of Arts in 1971.

Sally pursued her passion for helping others by completing nursing school at Frederick Community College and passing her registered nurse examination in 1987.