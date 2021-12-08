Sally Thomas, nee Smith, passed away peacefully on Dec. 2, 2021, at Waynesboro Hospital in Pennsylvania, surrounded by her loved ones. Known for her energy and vivacity, she was a sister, aunt, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother at the time of her passing. Sally was born at her family home, Boscabel — renamed Edgewood — in Frederick, Maryland, on Aug. 5, 1938, to Jeannetta Geisburt Smith and Howard Smith, parents of beloved siblings, Ai and Barbara. She often recalled the trees of her childhood home, remarking, “I think that I shall never see,/A poem lovely as a tree.” Sally’s formative school was Visitation Academy in Frederick, leading her to Catholicism. She met her future husband, Charles Thomas, in the Evelyn R. White School of Dance, when he gallantly pulled aside a curtain so she could peak on stage.
Following Greenbrier College, Sally moved to New York City in the 1950s as a model, ballerina, and receptionist, and she converted to Catholicism. She adored her glamorous city life, where a tip of the hat from Clark Gable became part of strolling down the street. When Sally returned home and reunited with Charles, a whirlwind romance ensued. They married on Dec. 26, 1961, at St. Joseph’s in Buckeystown, Maryland, and ultimately welcomed four daughters. Sally would laughingly recall how, when Charles’ alarm clock startled her, she flew up in bed, dislodging and smashing a statue. The alarm, she said, had earned the name, but the statue, despite her efforts, was never the same.
In the 1970s, as a member of the Frederick Historical Society, Sally helped save Schifferstadt, delineating the border of Baker Park, preserving it. Sally’s home appeared in the first Candlelight House Tour, and she started Thomas Associates, a decorating business. In 1975, Sally; Charles; his brother, George; and George’s wife, Maureen, transformed the family business into Lilypons Water Gardens. A major factor in success was the catalogue, which Sally, armed with vision and determination, undertook. Sally’s efforts paid off. Lilypons became the leading water gardening business in the country. Sally and Charles helped found the Delaplaine Arts Center in the ’80s.
In 1998, the couple moved to Blue Ridge Summit, Pennsylvania. Sally poured her considerable energy into St. Rita’s in Blue Ridge Summit and St. Mary’s in Hagerstown, alongside Fathers Malagesi and Chiabelli, becoming instrumental in organizing activities and fundraisers, such as Lenten dinners.
On Dec. 7, 2020, Charles passed away, and 360 days later, Sally followed her dear Charlie to heaven. Sally is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Ai and Ann Smith; as well as by daughter, Margaret Koogle and husband Tim, and their daughters, Caroline and Annemarie; daughter, Virginia Crum, her husband Chip, and their daughters Katherine and Alexandra; daughter, Victoria Koogle, her husband Richard, as well as their five children, Richard and his partner Jen, Charles and his fiancée Zoe, Patrick and his fiancée Rachael, James and Olivia; and daughter, Elizabeth Diaz, and her four sons, William, Alexander, Nicholas and Joseph. Sally also boasted four great-grandchildren at the time of her death: Richard’s children, Ella Castro, Richard and Isabella Koogle; and Charles’ son, Archibald Koogle.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 224 W. Washington St., Hagerstown, Maryland, with the Rev. Ernest Cibelli officiating. Burial will be in St. Joseph-on-Carrollton Manor, Frederick, Maryland.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad St., Waynesboro.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to any or all of the following, held dear to the hearts of both Sally and Charles: the Charles Thomas Follow Your Dream Scholarship, Waynesboro High School, 550 E. Second St., Waynesboro, PA 17268; St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Hagerstown, Maryland; St. Rita’s Catholic Church, Blue Ridge Summit, Pennsylvania.
