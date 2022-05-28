Samantha Jordan “Sammi” Burley, 14, of Middletown, passed from this life on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Born on April 2, 2008, in Frederick, she was the daughter of Ronald Bradford Burley and Jennifer Renee (Waybright) Burley.
Sammi was in the eighth grade and was looking forward to her high school journey. She was loved and respected by all who met her. She was the ambassador to Children’s National Hospital and always advocated for nurses and patients. She loved her friends, and her face would shine whenever they were able to spend time together.
Sammi was strong, creative, determined and intelligent. She fought fiercely every day with a heart full of love. Passion described Sammi; passion for school and learning, but more of the passion she consistently demonstrated for her friends and family. Sam was amazingly selfless, and despite Sammi’s challenges, she made her friends and family her priority.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by sister, Morgan; her dogs, Tinker Belle and Lila; paternal grandmother, Susan Burley; maternal grandparents, Roger and Nancy Waybright; aunt, Lynn Burley; uncle, Marc Waybright, and aunt, Holly Waybright; and cousins Drew, Holden and Kellen Waybright.
She was preceded in death by paternal grandfather, Chester Charles Burley; and her dog, Thumper Burley.
The family will receive friends from 12:30-2 p.m. Friday, June 3, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick.
A celebration of Sammi’s life will begin at 2 p.m. from the funeral home chapel. At the family’s request, masks are preferred to be worn at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made online at giving.childrensnational.org/site/Donation2 (check the box “specify a program,” and type either Solid Tumor Research or Psychosocial Services in the field) or by check payable to Children’s National Hospital Foundation with “Sammi” in the memo field and sent to: Children’s National Hospital Foundation, 1 Inventa Place, Sixth Floor West, Silver Spring, MD 20910.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.