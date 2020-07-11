Samantha Vivian Mills, 34, formally of Ijamsville, passed away on July 5, 2020, succumbing from pneumonia. She is survived by mother, Susie Carleton (Chris), Atlanta, GA; brother, James Mills, Jacksonville, FL; daughter, Isabella Mills Jimenez, Gaithersburg; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by father, Edwin Mills, Ijamsville. Memorial services to be announced at a later date. MacNabbfuneral.com.

