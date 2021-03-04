Samuel Carl Plank, 73, of Williamson Road, Greencastle, Pennsylvania, passed away Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Spring Creek Nursing and Rehab Center, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Born May 28, 1947, in Farmville, Virginia, he was the son of the late Rev. Jacob Donald and Edna Mae (Elgin) Plank. Mr. Plank was a graduate of Linganore High School in Frederick, Maryland, with the Class of 1965. He served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. A truck driver since 1973, Mr. Plank was last employed by Quad Graphics in Martinsburg, West Virginia, for 15 years. He retired in 2014. He was a former member of Harry D. Ziegler VFW Post No. 6319 and Frank L. Carbaugh American Legion Post No. 373, both of Greencastle.
Mr. Plank is survived by his wife of 48 years, Mrs. Sandra L. (Shriver) Plank, whom he married July 1, 1972; two children, Kristi L. Plank, of Greencastle and Brien M. Plank (Samantha A.), of Florida; three grandchildren, including a granddaughter he and his wife raised, Courtney D. Plank Bowman (Elliott E. Bowman), Aubrie L. Plank and Abel M. Plank; one great-grandson, Gavin M. Bowman; siblings, Susan Plank Cline (Robert), Donald G. Plank (Kathy) and David M. Plank (Sherry), all of Maryland; and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Jeanne Elgin Plank Delauter. It was his request to have no public services or viewing. Arrangements are by Miller-Bowersox Funeral Home, Greencastle. Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.