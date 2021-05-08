Samuel Peter Tom Jr., 58, of Monrovia, Maryland, passed away peacefully on May 5, 2021, with his family by his side.
He was the loving husband to Jennifer Tom. They were married on May 25, 1991.
Born on May 9, 1962, in Fairchance, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Samuel Peter Sr. and the late Pauline Leilamae (Long) Tom.
Sam served six years in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard as an Infantry Medic, and 20 years in the United States Navy, ending his career as a first class petty officer.
Along with his wife, Sam is survived by his two children, Samuel Peter Tom III and Heather Marie Tom; two brothers, Louis Tom and wife Carol, and Michael Tom and wife Barbara; four sisters, Patti Socling and husband Dennis, Peggy Varto, Pamela Elwell and husband Michael, and Paula Branthoover and husband Alvin; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by brother-in-law, Stephen Varto.
Sam loved the Pittsburgh Steelers, golfing and, most of all, spending time with friends and family. He was passionate about hunting and fishing, which he shared with his son, brothers, nephews and friends.
He also enjoyed hosting and cooking for the Tom Family annual Labor Day party.
The family will be receiving friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Hilton Funeral Home, 22111 Beallsville Road, Barnesville, MD 20838.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Church, 4103 Prices Distillery Road, Ijamsville, MD 21754. A graveside service will follow at All Souls Cemetery, 11401 Brink Road, Germantown, MD 20876.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his memory to Fisher House Foundation or Donate Life America.