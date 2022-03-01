On Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, Samuel David Pucciarelli, loving husband and father to five children, passed away at age 90.
Sam was born June 2, 1931, in New York City. He was a Korean War veteran and a true patriot, loving freedom and his country. He received his mathematics degree from Manhattan College and his master’s degree in mathematics at New York University. He also went on to earn multiple higher degrees, including an Master of Business Administration from Marymount College and a master’s degree in systems management from the University of Southern California. He worked for the Department of Defense for 32 years. On October 8, 1960, he married Ellen Petrofesi. They raised two sons, Christopher and Michael; and three daughters, Margaret, Ellen and Ann.
Sam was preceded by his brother, Albert; his father, Albert; and his mother, Lena. He is survived by his wife, Ellen; his five children, Margaret, Chris, Michael, Ellen and Ann; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, it is requested to donate to one of Sam’s favorite charities, Feed The Children (feedthechildren.org).
