Samuel Summers III

Samuel P. Summers III, aka Bub or Sam, 74, of Frederick, passed away March 17, 2022, at Autumn Lake Nursing Facility in Walkersville.
Born Sept. 22, 1947, in Frederick, he was the son of the late Samuel and Violet (Smith) Summers. Sam was known for his ability to fix anything and worked for several years as a maintenance engineer. He enjoyed the annual butchering, auctions and fishing. When he was at home, you could always find him tinkering with something in the garage.
He is survived by his children, Daniel Summers and Dawn Jordan, and their mother, Nancy Weller; his son, Jason Summers, and his mother and Sam’s longtime companion, Bonnie Robertson. He is also survived by his brother, Kevin Summers; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Glenn and James Sr.
Friends are welcome at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702, to visit from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Brief thoughts and a prayer will be shared by the Rev. Linda Lambert at 7 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.